More than 10,000 low-level marijuana convictions to be vacated in Denver, mayor says

DENVER — Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced Tuesday a citywide effort to vacate low-level marijuana convictions that occurred before marijuana legalization in Colorado.

More than 10,000 people were convicted of low-level marijuana crimes in Denver between 2001 and 2013, according to a statement from the mayor’s office.

“For too long, the lives of low-income residents and those living in our communities of color have been negatively affected by low-level marijuana convictions,” Hancock said in a statement. “This is an injustice that needs to be corrected, and we are going to provide a pathway to move on from an era of marijuana prohibition that has impacted the lives of thousands of people.”

The city says that the marijuana tax revenue in Denver makes up 3.41 percent of the city’s overall revenue in 2017 and they project it will raise to 3.6 percent in 2018.

Last week, prosecutors in Boulder County announced are preparing to dismiss and seal thousands of marijuana possession convictions after state voters legalized the use and sale of the drug six years ago.