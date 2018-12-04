× Former Broncos running back C.J. Anderson signs with Raiders

OAKLAND — Former Broncos running back C.J. Anderson has signed with the Oakland Raiders, less than a month after he was released by the Carolina Panthers, according to multiple reports.

Raiders are signing former Broncos and Panthers RB C.J. Anderson, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2018

The Panthers signed Anderson in the offseason after the Broncos released him in April. The team intended for him to compliment Colorado-native Christian McCaffrey, but McCaffrey became an every down player for the team.

He played five seasons for Denver and rushed for 1,007 yards and had 224 receiving yards in 2017 when he started all 16 games.

The Broncos beat the Raiders in week two but will face them again on Christmas Eve, so there’s a chance the Broncos will face their former teammate.

While the Broncos have a 6-6 record and are making a push for the playoffs, the Raiders have a 2-10 record and have been eliminated from playoff contention.