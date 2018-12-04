FDA expands dog food recall; 8 brands pulled for making pets violently ill

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make pets sick.
Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems such as kidney failure or death.
The recalled products were sold nationwide.
The FDA also says the list of recalled products could continue to grow.
- Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food
- UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 pound bag
- UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 pound bag
- UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 pound bag
- Best by date range: Feb. 25, 2020 through Sept. 13, 2020
- Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 pound bag
- Best by dates range: Dec. 4, 2019 through Aug. 10, 2020
- Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 pound bag
- UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 pound bag
- Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 pound bag
- UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 pound bag
- Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food
- UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 pound bag
- UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 pound bag
- UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 pound bag
- ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food
- UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag
- Best by Nov 23 2019
- UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag
- Best by Nov. 20 2019
- Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food
- Lidl product number 215662
- TI1 3 Mar 2019
- TB2 21 Mar 2019
- TB3 21 Mar 2019
- TA2 19 Apr 2019
- TB1 15 May 2019
- TB2 15 May 2019
- Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food
- UPC 11110-83556 – 4 pound bag, all lots
- UPC 11110-83573 – 14 pound bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 11110-89076 – 24 pound bag
- All lot codes
- ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe
- UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 pound bag
- D2 26 FEB 2019
- TE1 30 APR 2019
- TD1 5 SEP 2019
- TD2 5 SEP 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 pound bag
- TB3 6 APR 2019
- TA1 2 JULY 2019
- TI1 2 JULY 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 pound bag
- ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe
-
- UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 pound bag
- TB3 14 Sep 2019
- TA2 22 Sep 2019
- TB2 11 Oct 2019
- UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 pound bag
Ahold Delhaize
- Nature’s Promise Chicken & Brown Rice Dog Food
- UPC 068826718472 – 14 pound bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718471 – 28 pound bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718473 – 4 pound bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 068826718472 – 14 pound bag
- Nature’s Place Real Country Chicken and Brown Rice Dog Food
- UPC 72543998959 – 5 pound bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 72543998960 – 15 pound bag
- All lot codes
- UPC 72543998959 – 5 pound bag