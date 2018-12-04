FDA expands dog food recall; 8 brands pulled for making pets violently ill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has expanded its recall of dog food brands that have too much vitamin D, which could make pets sick.

Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but very high amounts can cause serious health problems such as kidney failure or death.

The recalled products were sold nationwide.

The FDA also says the list of recalled products could continue to grow.

Nutrisca

Chicken and Chickpea Dry Dog Food UPC 8-84244-12495-7 – 4 pound bag UPC 8-84244-12795-8 – 15 pound bag UPC 8-84244-12895-5 – 28 pound bag Best by date range: Feb. 25, 2020 through Sept. 13, 2020



Natural Life Pet Products

Chicken & Potato Dry Dog Food UPC 0-12344-08175-1 – 17.5 pound bag Best by dates range: Dec. 4, 2019 through Aug. 10, 2020



Sunshine Mills, Inc.

Evolve Chicken & Rice Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC 0-73657-00862-0 – 14 pound bag UPC 0-73657-00863-7 – 28 pound bag



Sportsman’s Pride Large Breed Puppy Dry Dog Food UPC 0-70155-10566-0 – 40 pound bag UPC 0-70155-10564-0 – 40 pound bag



Triumph Chicken & Rice Recipe Dry Dog Food UPC 0-73657-00873-6 – 3.5 pound bag UPC 0-73657-00874-3 – 16 pound bag UPC 0-73657-00875-0 – 30 pound bag



ANF, Inc.

ANF Lamb and Rice Dry Dog Food UPC 9097231622 – 3 kg bag Best by Nov 23 2019 UPC 9097203300 – 7.5 kg bag Best by Nov. 20 2019



Lidl (Orlando brand)

Orlando Grain-Free Chicken & Chickpea Superfood Recipe Dog Food Lidl product number 215662 TI1 3 Mar 2019 TB2 21 Mar 2019 TB3 21 Mar 2019 TA2 19 Apr 2019 TB1 15 May 2019 TB2 15 May 2019



Kroger

Abound Chicken and Brown Rice Recipe Dog Food UPC 11110-83556 – 4 pound bag, all lots UPC 11110-83573 – 14 pound bag All lot codes UPC 11110-89076 – 24 pound bag All lot codes



ELM Pet Foods, Inc.

ELM Chicken and Chickpea Recipe UPC 0-70155-22507-8 – 3 pound bag D2 26 FEB 2019 TE1 30 APR 2019 TD1 5 SEP 2019 TD2 5 SEP 2019 UPC 0-70155-22513-9 – 28 pound bag TB3 6 APR 2019 TA1 2 JULY 2019 TI1 2 JULY 2019

ELM K9 Naturals Chicken Recipe

UPC 0-70155-22522-9 – 40 pound bag TB3 14 Sep 2019 TA2 22 Sep 2019 TB2 11 Oct 2019



Ahold Delhaize