Fashion by Broncos kicker Brandon McManus

Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus has a new target - fashion. McManus has partnered with Colorado fashion brand, Shinesty, to launch his own signature apparel line that includes blazers, dress pants and women's swimwear.

Shinesty specializes in event-based apparel including Christmas suits and dresses, retro skiwear, denim-printed swimsuits, and specialty boxers.

McManus caught sight of Shinesty in 2016 and has routinely gifted his teammates Shinesty clothing. After a couple of casual flings, Shinesty and McManus made it official this year with the McManus Collection.