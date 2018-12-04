Drivers could lose license in Canada by passing school bus with stop arm out

TORONTO — Drivers could lose their license in Canada under a new law that is set to go into effect in the province of Prince Edward Island.

CBC News reports that drivers who do not stop for a school bus will lose their license for three months and could face a fine of up to $5,000.

The new law goes into effect on Saturday.

CBC says the law was passed after a high number of incidents of children getting hit or nearly hit while getting on and off school buses.

Drivers would have to meet with highway safety officials, pay a $100 reinstatement fee and take a defensive driving course within six months of getting their license reinstated.