Chilly days and cold nights

Our weather pattern looks to keep Denver and eastern Colorado dry for several days. We will have passing clouds at times along with some wind. The biggest thing you'll notice through the end of the work week are the winter-like temperatures. We are expecting highs in the chilly 30s each day with overnight lows in the single digits and low teens.

Temperatures are finally expected to thaw out heading into the weekend and early next week. We are expecting more sunshine and highs to reach the 40s over the weekend in Denver and into the 50s early next week.

There will be some light snow in the Colorado mountains coming in waves. The first chance arrives on Wednesday followed by more on Thursday and finally a last shot on Friday. It won't snow the entire those three days. And, accumulation with each wave looks light and generally under an inch or two.

