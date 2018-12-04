× Cement truck used in smash-and-grab at Lakewood gun store

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A cement truck was used in a smash-and-grab at a gun shop early Tuesday morning, the Lakewood Police Department said.

The burglary happened at Green Mountain Guns at 3355 S. Yarrow St., not far from West Hampden Avenue and South Wadsworth Boulevard.

It’s not know how many weapons were taken from the shop. Police did not release any suspect information.

In June 2017, Green Mountain Guns was hit in an attempted smash-and-grab burglary. Suspects tried to ram a stolen Jeep into the store but were stopped by metal posts in front.

After that attempt, the store owners put two concrete barriers in front of the store, but Tuesday’s suspects were somehow able to pull open the doors.