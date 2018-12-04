2 injured after school bus, semitruck collide in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were injured after a semitruck and a school bus collided in Weld County on Tuesday morning, Mountain View Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened on Highway 66 and Weld County Road 13 east of Longmont.

The drivers of the truck and bus were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Fire officials earlier said two students and the semitruck driver were injured, but amended that to say the students were not injured.

The semitruck driver crawled out on his own, fire officials said.

Highway 66 was closed from County Road 9.5 to Weld County Road 17, and Weld County Road 13 is closed in both direction for the investigation and cleanup.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.