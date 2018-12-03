Transit system reserves one seat on every bus in honor of Rosa Parks

MILWAUKEE — Bus riders in Milwaukee noticed an extra seat on every single public bus over the weekend in honor of Rosa Parks.

In honor of Parks, the Milwaukee County Transit System kept a seat open and placed a red rose on every bus from between Friday and Saturday.

Parks was arrested in Montgomery, Alabama in 1955 for refusing to give up her seat to a white man. Her small act of civil disobedience led to a landmark Supreme Court ruling that outlawed segregation on public transportation, solidifying her place in American history.

We're proud to once again honor #RosaParks by keeping a seat open and placing a red rose on every bus from Friday, November 30 through Sunday, December 2. https://t.co/Q4ww2ZSX8D pic.twitter.com/o401pcTfJ5 — RideMCTS (@RideMCTS) November 29, 2018

This is the fourth year the transit system has saved a seat in her memory on Dec. 1, according to WITI. But because it fell on a Saturday, they decided to do it all weekend so more people could see it.

“We are proud of her legacy and everything that it stands for,” transit system spokesperson Brendan Conway told WITI. “She did something that anyone can do — a small act — that really sent a strong message. It rippled.”