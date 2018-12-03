Suspect sought in crimes spanning separate Colorado cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOMFIELD, Colo. -- Two disturbing cases in different cities are now linked thanks to a tip from Fox 31, and police need your help identifying the suspect.

In surveillance video from November, you can see a man walking into a Broomfield store, where police say he was brushing up against a ten year old girl, and touching her inappropriately.

When officers posted the video on social media they got a tip right away. But, it was not from the public. It was from a FOX31 and Channel 2 producer.

“We had a kind of bounce back, or an email ,from a representative at FOX31 saying, hey, have you looked at this case from Boulder, the guy looks similar,” said Joleen Reefe with the Broomfield Police Department.

Detectives compared cases and determined it was in fact the same suspect. CU Boulder police say in October the suspect was caught on surveillance video breaking into residence halls on the CU campus and allegedly stealing women’s underwear .

Officers fear there could be more victims. If you have any information contact Detective Dale Hammell at dhammell@broomfield.org or 303-464-5733