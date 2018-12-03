× Scammer steals $18K from city of Boulder using fake emails from shelter

BOULDER, Colo. — Someone hacked the email system at the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless and convinced staff at the city of Boulder to transfer more than $18,000 into a fraudulent account.

The Daily Camera reports City spokesman Patrick Von Keyserling in an email said the city had not yet recovered the money as of Friday.

A news release says the city is “pursuing all avenues to recover the funds.”

The fraud occurred earlier this month, when someone was able to gain access to the email system at the shelter.

Greg Harms, executive director of the Boulder Shelter for the Homeless, says the missing $18,000 would have been the payment the shelter received for November as part of the contract the organization has with the city.

He added that the shelter had not received its monthly payment as of Friday.