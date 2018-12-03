Man killed in Park Hill shooting identified

DENVER — The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man killed in a shooting in South Park Hill Saturday night.

Jacy Kadison-Marshall, 37, was transported from near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Filbert Court to Denver Health Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The medical examiner’s office said that after an autopsy, Kadison-Marshall’s cause of death was determined to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. An adult male suspect was arrested. Authorities have not identified him.