Littleton apartment complex damaged in fire deemed uninhabitable

LITTLETON, Colo. — A large apartment complex for seniors damaged in a fire last month has been deemed uninhabitable. On Monday, building managers told residents who have been displaced since the Nov. 17 fire that they would be unable to return.

One person, resident Michael Mitchell, was killed in the fire at The Windermere apartments in Littleton. On Sunday, Mitchell’s family told FOX31 and Channel 2 that they had started a fundraising effort to help people displaced by the fire.

Officials said Monday that there is an asbestos spill inside the complex. They said critical pathways inside the building will be established no later than Friday so residents can go inside and collect their belongings.

The state determined that belongings inside the complex do not have asbestos fibers. However, people who live on the west wing of the first floor or in unit 233 will not be allowed back into their apartments.

All residents will be given pro-rated rent back for November and an additional $500.

Following the fire, The Windermere said the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment ordered two rounds of air quality testing. Initial testing showed no asbestos.

Approximately 100 people live in the complex.