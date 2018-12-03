KOSI 101.1 stops playing ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside,’ citing listeners’ feedback

DENVER — The only station in the Denver market exclusively playing Christmas music during the holiday season will no longer play “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

KOSI 101.1’s program director said that the decision was made based on listeners’ feedback.

“We are aware of the controversy regarding ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ and based on feedback from our listeners we have decided to pull the song from KOSI 101.1,” said Program Director Jim Lawson in an email to FOX31.

In the song, a man is trying to convince a woman to stay with him instead of returning home, citing poor weather. The female vocalist sings, “I really can’t stay,” to which the male singer responds, “But baby, it’s cold outside.”

Other lyrics sung by the woman include: “Say, what’s in this drink?” and “I simply must go … The answer is ‘no.’”

A Cleveland station recently gained national attention when it stopped playing the song, referencing the “Me Too” movement.