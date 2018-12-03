× Hootie and the Blowfish will make Colorado stop on new tour

DENVER — 90s rock band Hootie and the Blowfish is getting back together and embarking on their first full tour in more than a decade. The group also plans to release a studio album for the first time in nearly 15 years.

The tour, which is called the Group Therapy Tour, will stop by Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Englewood on July 11. Tickets for the 44-show North American tour go on sale to the general public on Friday with pre-sale tickets starting on Monday.

They will also feature fellow 90s stars Barenaked Ladies as special guests when the tour kicks off on May 30 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Hootie and the Blowfish was founded in the 1980s by Darius Rucker, guitarist Mark Bryan, bassist Dean Felber and drummer Jim “Soni” Sonefeld while the four were students at the University of South Carolina.

Their debut album, “Cracked Rear View,” sold more than 21 million copies in 1994 with hit songs such as “Hold My Hand,” “Let Her Cry” and “Only Wanna Be With You.”

The band took a break in 2008 as Rucker focused on a solo career in country music.

For more tour dates and ticket information visit the band’s website.