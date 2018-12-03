Former President George H.W. Bush to be buried in socks paying tribute to his military service

HOUSTON — The death of former President George H.W. Bush has led to a series of symbolic moments.

Bush had come to be known in recent years for his colorful and symbolic use of socks, wearing different pairs to express his mood or mark occasions.

Jim McGrath, Bush’s spokesman, tweeted on Monday that the 41st president “will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war.”

The 41st President will be carried to his final rest wearing socks that pay tribute to his lifetime of service, starting as an 18 year-old naval aviator in war. That legacy is now being carried, in part, by the brave, selfless men and women aboard @CVN77_GHWB. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/OabtK756fO — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018

McGrath also tweeted a photo of Sully, Bush’s service dog, laying in front of the late president’s casket on Sunday night with the caption, “Mission Complete.”

Sully is named after former airline pilot Chesley B. “Sully” Sullenberger III, who became famous for landing a damaged passenger jet on the Hudson River and saving all 155 passengers and crew in 2009.

After the week of services, Bush will be laid to rest on his presidential library grounds at Texas A&M University, where his wife and Robin, his daughter who died of leukemia in 1953, are buried.