Florida family loses 11 pets in house fire

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A Florida family is safe after a fire severely damaged their Port Charlotte home, but sadly they lost their pets, WFTX reports.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 700 block of Bowman Terrace.

Nine units responded to the fire and quickly extinguished the flames in the attic, which caused heavy smoke damage throughout the home.

No residents were home when the fire broke out, but their pets were and they did not survive. According to Charlotte County Fire and EMS, the family lost three dogs, six puppies, a kitten and a chinchilla.

Firefighters say an electric wire sparked the fire, which climbed into the attic.