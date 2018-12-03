Evening snow chance followed by dry, warmer Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It has been a cold and cloudy day across Colorado with light isolated snow showers. Areas south and west of Denver have a chance to see a few light snow showers during the evening commute. I am not expecting any big impacts to the roads with accumulations staying under one inch. Most of the snowfall this evening will be concentrated along the Palmer Divide.

Sunshine will return on Tuesday with dry weather across the state. Denver will hit a high temperature of 37 degrees.

Temperatures will warm to the 40s on Wednesday with more dry weather. A cold front will knock temperatures back down to the 30s on Thursday with a 10 percent chance for an isolated snow shower.

The rest of the week and into the weekend will be dry with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

