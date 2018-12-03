Elderly housing complex uninhabitable following fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- More than a 150 seniors remain without a home after their building was declared uninhabitable.

That building was damaged in a deadly fire last month.

Residents were told they would not be allowed to return to their homes.

They must now search for housing on their own.

Their rent will be pro rated and deposits refunded.

Still - they’ve got a tough road ahead.

Resident Gudrun Peyton said, “... I don’t really know how to explain it. We’re getting screwed over and over and over...”.

An accidental fire broke out and person was killed at the complex more than two weeks ago.

Since then no one has been allowed to return.

Now the Windermere is terminating leases.

Resident Shirley Whittlesey said, “... I’ve lived there for 18 years..and have to pack up and move… I don’t know where i”m going to go. You know it’s hard. It really is hard...”.

A Windermere spokesman said Asbestos was found covering things like TVS and China Cabinets.

It could be a year before the building is livable again.

Windermere Spokesman Andy Boian/Windermere said, “... There’s also extensive smoke damage...so there’s not place in the building which smoke has not done some damage, so there’s going to have to be work done throughout the building....”.

Crews must now determine the extent of the Asbestos Contamination.

Residents with property in areas deemed “safe” are expected to be allowed to retrieve items.

All the units on the first floor are a complete loss.

Many of the residents have renters insurance, which could cover decontamination costs of their belongings.

Windermere says it is hoping to allow some residents to collect belongings on Monday.