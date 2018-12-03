× DA: Aurora officer won’t face charges after fatally shooting armed homeowner who shot intruder

AURORA, Colo. — No criminal charges will be filed against an Aurora police officer who fatally shot a homeowner in July, the 17th Judicial District announced Monday.

Officer Drew Limbaugh shot and killed an armed homeowner, 73-year-old Richard “Gary” Black Jr., defending his grandson against an intruder on July 30.

“Based on the evidence presented and the applicable Colorado law, there is no reasonable likelihood of success of proving any crimes beyond a reasonable doubt at trial,” District Attorney Dave Young wrote in his decision letter. “Therefore, no criminal charges will be filed against the law enforcement officer involved in this incident.”

Police arrived to 10609 E. Montview Blvd. shortly after 1:30 a.m. when they heard shots fired from inside the home and soon encountered an armed man.

After police arrived to the incident, they say they shot Black because he did not respond to their commands to drop his gun. According to Black’s family, he had a severe hearing impairment due to the time he served in the military.

Black was in the Army and fought in Vietnam. He earned a Purple Heart and the Bronze Star.

When police went inside the home, they found the intruder, who was dead on the bathroom floor. Police said the intruder was fatally shot by Black, police said.

An attorney for the Black family said that he “died a hero by shooting and killing a naked intruder who was trying to kill his 11-year-old grandson.”

Black was honored with a military funeral in August.

This story is developing. We will update with the latest.