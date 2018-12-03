× Christopher Watts transferred to out-of-state facility

DENVER — The Frederick man who was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the deaths of his wife and two young children has been transferred to an out-of-state facility, according to the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Following his sentencing, Christopher Watts was temporarily held at the Denver Reception and Diagnostic Center, where both physical and mental state are evaluated.

The Department of Corrections declined to disclose Watts’ current location citing safety and security reasons.