× Chance of light snow today across the mountains and plains

A cold front moves in today with a 20% chance of snow showers in Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins. 0-1″ of accumulation. We could see snow showers for the morning rush hour and more likely for the evening rush hour. Highs around 33.

The Mountains can expect snow showers with 0-1″ of accumulation. Highs in the teens and 20s. Light wind.

Turning sunny on Tuesday statewide. Highs around 34 across the Front Range.

Clouds increase on Wednesday as another cold front approaches the northern mountains. Wind above treeline increases. Snow is possible in the northern mountains by afternoon.

There’s a 20% chance of snow showers across the Front Range on Thursday as the cold front drops south. Highs in the 20s and low 30s. The Mountains could see a couple of inches.

Drier on Friday expect in the southern mountains.

Sunny on Saturday and Sunday across Colorado. Tranquil. Highs in the 40s across the Front Range.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

