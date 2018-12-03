Bush relative Walker Stapleton remembers his “Uncle George”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER --- "There are just some people in this life who you wish could live forever."

That is one of the first things that comes to mind for Stapleton as he remembers President George Herbert Walker Bush.

Bush's Mother was Walker Stapleton's Great Aunt.

"To me he was always Uncle George" Stapleton said in an interview with Fox31.

Stapleton says one his most cherished memories with the late President are the letters written from the President.

"I've saved dozens of letters that I'm fortunate enough to be the recipient of such as when I was being bullied in gradeschool or how to chose the right school," Stapleton said.

Stapleton vividly recalls 1992 Republican National Convention in Houston. Stapleton was a young man at the time but remembers his "Uncle George" almost being late to his speech because he wanted to comfort a staffer whose spouse was diagnosed with cancer.

"People were knocking on the door "Mr. President it is time to go" and I heard his voice loud and clear say "this is more important,"" Stapleton said.

Stapleton says he last saw Bush this past summer -- he wanted advice on debating now Governor Elect Jared Polis.

"He said just be yourself," Stapleton said.

When Stapleton lost to Polis in November, Stapleton said he also channeled his inner Bush. Bush lost to President Bill Clinton in 1992.

"He actually taught me a lot about losing," Stapleton said.

"He was somebody who lost with dignity and who held their head high," Stapleton added.

As for his last conversation with the President? Just a few weeks ago.

"I was able to speak with him just a couple weeks ago and tell him I loved him and hear him tell me he loved me and I will always be grateful for that," Stapleton said.

Stapleton, along with his wife, will depart for Washington Monday to attend the funeral services later in the week .