23 places to donate to on Colorado Gives Day

What is Colorado Gives Day?

Colorado Gives Day is an annual statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy in Colorado through online giving.

Below you will find a list of organizations either FOX31, as part of Serving Those Who Serve, Channel 2, as part of 2 Your Health, or both stations have partnered with in support of their efforts.

Follow the respective link for whichever organization you are kind enough to donate to and it will direct you to their donation page. On behalf of our partners, we thank you for your participation in Colorado Gives Day.

Serving Those Who Serve Partners:

Adaptive Adventures

Adaptive Adventures was founded in 1999 to provide progressive outdoor sports opportunities to improve the quality of life for children, adults and veterans with physical disabilities and their families. We meet people where they are geographically and physically to provide them with the freedom that adaptive outdoor sports brings. We believe in FREEDOM through Mobility.

Colorado National Guard

The Colorado National Guard is a part-time military component that serves here in Colorado a minimum of 1 weekend a month and 2 weeks a year so they will be ready should the nation or their community need them. Soldiers may qualify for up to 100% tuition assistance for college, a monthly college stipend, up to $50,000 in student loan repayment, or even a sign-on bonus of $20,000.

Colorado Veterans Project

The Colorado Veterans Project is the Serving Those Who Serve primary partner and is a nonprofit organization that hosts special events in order to raise awareness and funds for local Veterans and Veteran organizations. Their mission is to enhance pride and patriotism in all Coloradans by building a stronger, more supportive community around our Veterans.

Freedom Service Dogs of America

Freedom Service Dogs of America unleashes the potential of dogs by transforming them into custom-trained, life-changing assistance dogs for people in need. Donations on Colorado Gives Day help us provide service dogs to children, veterans, and other adults with disabilities free of charge.

Healing Warriors Program

Healing Warriors Program provides non-narcotic treatment for pain, Post Traumatic Stress, and sleep issues that contribute to the high incidence of suicide among our veteran population. Donations to Healing Warriors Program are used to deliver care to veteran and active duty service members and their families to provide relief and restoration. We are proud to have been honored this year with a 2018 Newman’s Own Award for innovative veterans program.

The Home Front Cares

When you donate to The Home Front Cares, your tax-deductible donation will provide emergency grants to pay essential living expenses like rent, utilities and car repairs. We serve Veterans and their families throughout all of Colorado, and have strong connections throughout the state with other non-profit and referral agencies, military installations, the VA and other veteran service organizations. Our case workers provide referral services to many of these agencies, ensuring our clients receive financial, family and emotional counseling and services, even when they do not qualify for our financial support.

Project Sanctuary

Based in Colorado, Project Sanctuary is the only organization treating the military family as a unit, changing the way military families heal. Project Sanctuary serves at-risk military families with six-day therapeutic retreats, followed by two years of family support services for emergency financial assistance and other resources. Project Sanctuary has served more than 1,200 families to date, with 2,300 additional families in need on its wait list.

Stripes to Bars

Stripes to Bars is a national, nonprofit organization headquartered in the greater Denver area who award military veterans looking for a new career in aviation with scholarships and mentoring. Donations this holiday season will go to help a veteran pursue their dreams while finding a new family after their service in the military.

2 Your Health Partners:

American Heart Association

Each year, more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the U.S. and about 90% of people who suffer out-of-hospital cardiac arrests die. By supporting the American Heart Association on Colorado Gives Day, we can secure CPR Anytime Kits to be placed in Colorado, to train more people in the lifesaving skill of CPR and make Colorado a safer place to live.

American Liver Foundation

We know there are many non-profit choices in Colorado, so why choose The American Liver Foundation? The American Liver Foundation is the nation’s leading nonprofit organization promoting education, advocacy, support services and research for the prevention, treatment and cure of liver disease. By supporting your Rocky Mountain Division, you are bringing resources to your community to assist those who are fighting liver disease, as well as supporting their loved ones and caretakers. We provide a wide variety of services including local resources and referrals, educational programs, support groups, community events, and volunteer opportunities in your community. Research is integral to the work of the American Liver Foundation and is essential to improving, treating and finding a cure for liver disease.

American Lung Association

When you can’t breathe, nothing else matters. When you give to the Lung Association, you’re supporting programs that help thousands of Coloradans suffering from lung disease and investing in life-saving research. Give to the Lung Association and save lives.

Colorado Health Network

Colorado Health Network provides medical, dental, food bank and support services to more than 3,000 individuals living with HIV and other health conditions in the Denver Metro area. Your donation helps keep people healthy and reduces the spread of HIV and other transmittable diseases.

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The mission of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is to Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

National Kidney Foundation serving Colorado

The National Kidney Foundation exists to eliminate preventable kidney disease and ensure no one dies waiting for a transplant. Today you can make an impact on our mission. Your generosity will immediately fund programs right here in Colorado to support patients who are battling this terrible disease.

March of Dimes

March of Dimes fights for the health of all moms and babies. We’re advocating for policies to protect them. We’re working to radically improve the health care they receive. We’re pioneering research to find solutions. We’re empowering Colorado families with programs, knowledge and tools to have healthier pregnancies. By uniting communities, we’re building a brighter future for us all.

Partners to both stations:

A Precious Child

A Precious Child provides children in need with opportunities and resources to empower them to achieve their full potential. Your Colorado Gives Day donation will go directly to support disadvantaged and displaced Colorado children.

Big Idea Project

Big Idea Project is the only organization of it’s kind meeting the real needs of Colorado’s students by providing values-based experiential capstone courses in high schools that build student leadership capacity, well-being and mental health, workforce readiness and foundational applied skills such as problem-solving and resiliency.

The Denver Hospice

The Denver Hospice is the region’s leading, largest and most trusted not-for-profit provider of life-enhancing hospice and palliative care. We offer care to all who need us, including the uninsured and underinsured and those in our community who are homeless. Gifts to The Denver Hospice support our Inpatient Care Center, our child and adult bereavement programs, specialized and unique services we provide our veteran patients, pediatric hospice and Spanish speaking services, as well as, covering care for those who do not have the resources to pay for their care.

Dumb Friends League

The Dumb Friends League is a national model for saving the lives of homeless pets. Each day, an average of 57 pets come to us in search of warmth, comfort, loving care, food and a second chance. Your support saved 18,271 pets this last fiscal year, and 304 abused and neglected horses, your gift today will help us continue our compassionate work!

Kenzi’s Causes

Kenzi’s Causes works to create equality for low-income children in Colorado by providing them access to backpacks full of school supplies every August, gifts during the holiday season and wrap around support services for families in our Kenzi’s Kidz program. Giving to Kenzi’s Causes changes the lives of children every day.

Mile High United Way

132 years ago, the United Way movement was founded in Denver, Colorado. Today, Mile High United Way continues to fight for the education, health, and financial stability of everyone in Metro Denver. We know our community is stronger when we unite around a common cause – and that is why harnessing the collective generosity of our State on Colorado Gives Day is so powerful.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army meets the needs of the fallen, broken, hungry and forgotten. Together, we can make a real difference for those in need ion Colorado.

Shield 616

Shield 616 was formed to provide extra protection to our first responders that they would otherwise not receive. Donations to Shield 616 will go towards the purchase and distribution of advanced active shooter protective gear at no cost to the first responder.