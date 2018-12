CINCINNATI — Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay scored a 65-yard touchdown run in the third quarter against the Bengals on Sunday.

It was his second touchdown of the day and extended the Broncos lead to 21-3.

It was also the longest touchdown of Lindsay’s career with the Broncos.

Lindsay has 14 carries for 127 yards and two touchdowns so far in the game.