Unseasonably cool Sunday with afternoon snow showers

Temperatures will be significantly cooler as we end our weekend, with highs on Sunday only making it into the mid-30s as highs. Expect morning sunshine, with clouds building throughout the midday and afternoon hours. A few scattered snow showers will develop across the Front Range during the afternoon and evening hours, but not everyone will see the fresh powder. Where snow does occur, expect minor accumulation of under an inch for the Denver metro area. Scattered snow showers will also be possible for the High Country, with 1 to 3″ possible through the day.

Flurries may linger into the overnight hours and start of the day on Monday. Expect minor impacts to the morning drive, but it will be quite chilly. Temperatures tonight will drop to around 15 degrees by sunrise on Monday. Drying conditions will continue throughout the day on Monday, with temperatures making it to the freezing mark by the afternoon.

The unseasonably cool conditions will linger throughout the work week, with afternoon highs staying in the 30s and 40s. There will be a few passing systems bringing mountain snowfall, but expect dry conditions along the eastern half of our state through Friday.

