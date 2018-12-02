× Thousands of wreaths needed for veterans’ graves in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A group hoping to place a wreath on the grave of each veteran buried in Colorado says thousands of wreaths are still needed. Senior Veterans, Inc. said as part of a 26-year tradition, wreaths are placed on veterans’ graves during the holidays for “National Wreaths Across America Day.”

Last year, only one in five graves received a wreath, according to Senior Veterans, Inc. The Colorado Springs-based group’s CEO said its mission is to ensure every veteran’s grave in Colorado has a wreath this year.

“Coloradans are patriotic, generous and very grateful for all of our veterans. Every $15 provides a wreath and, more importantly, honors a veteran’s life,” David Bolser said.

All of the wreaths are paid for with public donations. Each one is handmade in Maine from Balsam fir and a velvet bow.

The wreaths will be placed on the graves on Dec. 15. However, the deadline to donate is Monday, Dec. 3. Donations can be made online.