Snow showers linger into Monday with more chilly temperatures

Snow showers will begin to move closer to the Front Range this Sunday evening. Metro Denver and the I-25 corridor will see a few spotty showers late this evening and into early Monday morning. Only some spots will see snowfall and those that do will only see small accumulations. Roads will only have minor impacts for the Monday morning drive.

Denver will see a high temperature of 33 degrees on Monday. A second round of isolated snow showers is possible midday into the afternoon drive. Once again, only some areas will see snowfall and it will be light without any major impacts.

Metro Denver and the Front Range have a chance to see a few light snow showers early Monday morning and again Monday afternoon... accumulations look light (if any at all) #cowx pic.twitter.com/UYmZ2dlYFg — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) December 3, 2018

Totals will stay small from the round of snow showers tonight and the round of showers Monday afternoon. The Front Range will keep totals under a half of an inch. The foothills and Palmer Divide could see up to an inch with a few inches possible in the central and southern mountains.

Drier weather moves in on Tuesday with high temperatures staying in the 30s. Wednesday will be warmer with a high temperature around 42 degrees in Denver and dry conditions.

Another surge of cold air impacts Colorado on Thursday dropping temperatures to the low 30s. The 40s will return by the weekend with more dry weather in store.

