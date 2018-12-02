Longmont volunteers hold sensory-friendly Santa visit for kids with special needs

LONGMONT, Colo. — A group of volunteers are making it their mission to give as many children as possible a chance to meet Santa.

Meeting the North Pole resident can be overwhelming for many children. The mall Santa setups all too often include long lines and loud noises. Those environments can stress out children with developmental disabilities.

“Normal hustle and bustle of the holidays is kind of where they struggle,” said Jason Johnson, a dad who participated in Sunday’s event.

The organization SensoryFriendlySanta.com sets up one-on-one time with the man in the big red suit. Santa’s helpers are also on hand: They are special needs educators from The Joshua School Boulder Campus.

“We could probably do this for multiple days and not run out of kids,” said Head Elf and organizer Dylan Von Kleist.

The idea is to help spread awareness and bring in more families that would otherwise find it difficult to partake in this Christmastime tradition.

Santa packed up in Longmont around 2 p.m. Sunday. More information on what’s to come can be found online.