× Illionis high school football players suspended from team for running naked with Oreos wedged in buttocks

BYRON, Ill. — Ten high school football players in northern Illinois were suspended from the team for three games last month after they ran across the field naked with Oreo cookies between their buttocks.

According to The Rockford Register Star, the players at Byron High School took part in the “Oreo run” on the school’s football field voluntarily and were not victims of hazing.

According to documents obtained by the paper, the incident happened on Oct. 26 but school officials did not learn about it until Nov. 8 – parents were called the next day.

It’s unclear if the students were suspended from class.

“The report was promptly relayed to me and I immediately directed that an investigation take place,” said volunteer assistant Sean Considine. ”(They) interviewed all nine football coaches. They also interviewed nearly 30 members of the varsity football team, many in the presence of one or more parent. They also accessed and examined footage from various security cameras at or near the stadium.”

The three games that the players missed included the Class 3A state championship game in which Byron lost 24-20. That was the team’s only loss of the season.