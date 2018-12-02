Gas leak in Aurora forces home evacuations

AURORA, Colo. — Thirteen homes in Aurora were evacuated Sunday afternoon due to a gas leak.

Around 12:30 p.m., Aurora Fire Rescue said via Twitter that residents of five houses near 16500 East Baltic Place were under an evacuation order. Two hours later, the order was expanded to the nearby cul-de-sac of East Iliff Place, which includes eight homes.

AFR said Xcel Energy crews were on scene alongside police and a hazmat team. AFR also said it was monitoring air quality in the neighborhood, which is located just north of East Iliff Avenue between South Chambers Road and South Buckley Road.

Members of the media who are responding should stage in the business parking lot behind Treads Bicycle Outfitters. Hazmat team responding. No other updates from previous tweets. pic.twitter.com/dokzr6ruKB — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) December 2, 2018

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.