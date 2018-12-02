× Crews work on fixing water main break in Evergreen

EVERGREEN, Colo. — A large water main break in downtown Evergreen caused several homes and businesses to lose water pressure on Saturday night, city officials said.

The break happened around 9:30 p.m. crews shut down a block of Douglas Park Road between Highway 74 and Highway 73 to work on repairing the break. Except for that block, retail businesses in downtown Evergreen remain open.

However, city officials tell FOX31 and Channel 2 that some restaurants in downtown don’t have water because of the break but the majority of them were unaffected.

There is no estimated time of repair for the break, city officials said it could happen on Sunday or Monday at the latest.