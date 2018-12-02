‘Christmas Vacation’ holiday display causes panic in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — The film “Christmas Vacation” might be a holiday classic, but a Texas man has taken his love for the movie to a new extreme.

Chris Heerlein recreated the scene from the movie where Clark Griswold hangs from the roof while trying to put up Christmas lights.

For some people the display looked a little too realistic because someone rushed to help thinking it was a real person – they even called 911 along with about a dozen other people.

The good Samaritan was captured on camera running up to the display and shouting “Please hold on!” according to KVUE.

The passerby was a veteran named Alfred Norwood who had a good sense of humor after he realized it wasn’t real.

“I was trying to get him down any way I can. Except when I started talking to him, he never said nothing!” Norwood told KVUE while laughing. “Then I thought, ‘Oh my God I hope he’s not dead, lemme call 9-1-1.'”

The family gave him a $500 gift card to show their application for his good deed.

The Heerlein’s have also added a sign to the bottom of the display explaining the Christmas display so nobody else calls 911.