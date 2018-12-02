Chris Harris Jr. ruled out for rest of game with leg injury

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 23: Chris Harris Jr. #25 of the Denver Broncos reacts as his blocked field goal return for touchdown is nullified by a penalty in the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on September 23, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens won 27-14. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CINCINNATI — Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. has been ruled out of the rest of Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals after suffering a leg injury midway through the first quarter.

Harris suffered the injury while tackling A.J. Green on the play.

After he was unable to put any pressure on his leg, he was carted off to the locker room.

Harris was initially questionable to return before being ruled out for the game.

It is not known what type of leg injury Harris suffered.

The loss of Harris is another big blow to the Broncos defense that is already without Tramaine Brock (ribs), Brandon Marshall (knee) and Josey Jewell who also left the game with an injury.

