Cheesecake Factory offering free slices, delivery for 40th anniversary

DENVER — The Cheesecake Factory will be giving away 40,000 free slices of its namesake dessert to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

According to its website, the restaurant says the cheesecake slices will be delivered for free beginning at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time on Wednesday, Dec. 5. Additionally, due to a partnership with DoorDash, the slices will be delivered for free. In fact, all Cheesecake Factory deliveries placed through DoorDash are free between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11.

In order to get the free slice of cheesecake, the promo code “FREESLICE” must be used at checkout. The free delivery does not require a promo code.