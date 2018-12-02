× 84-year-old accidentally crashes into sanctuary of Littleton church

LITTLETON, Colo. — An 84-year-old driver accidentally drove into the sanctuary of a church in Littleton on Sunday morning, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

The incident happened around 8:43 a.m. at the South Suburban Church located at 7275 S. Broadway, which is just north of C-470 and Broadway.

There were no injuries or structural damage, according to the fire department.

According to pictures tweeted by the fire department, the window the vehicle drove through was in front of a handicap parking space.

The car has been towed away and the driver will not be charged in the incident, according to officials.

