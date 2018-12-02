Boulder man charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly beating girlfriend

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department said it has arrested and charged a man with attempted first-degree murder and three other assault-related counts.

Police say Joshua Male, 40, assaulted his girlfriend under a bridge near Goose Creek Path and Foothills Parkway Saturday. The woman’s mother contacted police shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday and said her daughter had been beaten by her boyfriend.

The victim then told police that Male had become violent toward her during a discussion about their living situation. Both are currently homeless.

Male was located midday Sunday on the 2800 block of Wilderness Place. He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, second-degree assault, third-degree assault and domestic violence. He is being held in the Boulder County Jail.

BPD did not elaborate on the woman’s injuries.

Police said a man named Pete stopped and offered to drive the victim to a safe place. BPD would like to speak with that person and ask they call: 303-441-3333.