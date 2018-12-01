× Vehicle crashes into Denver restaurant for third time this year

DENVER — A vehicle crashed into the Hornet early Saturday, causing extensive damage to the restaurant in the third such crash this year.

Previous crashes at the Hornet, located at East 1st Avenue and North Broadway, happened in February and November.

“This year has been a rough one,” said Hornet owner Sean Workman.

Workman said the most recent crash happened about 2:15 a.m. A vehicle went through the restaurant’s front windows. No passersby were injured, but the vehicle narrowly missed staff members who were walking by.

The driver was transported to a hospital. It’s unclear whether alcohol was involved.

Staff members worked to clean up debris Saturday morning. Wood, glass and concrete littered the sidewalk outside. Workman said he hoped to reopen the Hornet by Saturday evening.