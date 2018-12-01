Real-life Mario Kart races coming to Denver in 2019

DENVER — Fans of a popular video game will soon be able to participate in a real-life version of it in Denver. “Mushroom Rally” will enable participants to race around a track as their favorite Mario Kart character.

The British organizers call the event “a unique experience that combines your favourite characters, friends and new friends for a driving experience that will take you back in time.”

Races in Denver will take place between Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 14 of 2019. A location has not yet been revealed.

Tickets are currently on sale for $55 plus fees.

Denver is one of 16 U.S. cities in which races will be held.

After each city hosts its own races, 20 people will participate in a final tournament in Las Vegas. Their trip to Sin City will be paid for, according to the event’s website. People will qualify for the Las Vegas event by having the fastest lap time in their city, collecting the most stars (the top three nationwide will go to Las Vegas) or by winning a lottery into which every person who purchases a ticket is entered.

Costume rental is included in the ticket cost.