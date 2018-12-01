One killed in Longmont crash; 17th Avenue closed

LONGMONT, Colo. — A man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Longmont Saturday.

A spokesperson with the Longmont Public Safety Department said a woman was driving eastbound on 17th Avenue just west of Hover Street when she lost control. Her vehicle then jumped the median and landed on a vehicle going westbound. Its male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities expect 17th Avenue to be closed in both directions from Hover to Harvard until about 8:30 p.m. They are asking people to avoid the area.