One injured in Englewood stabbing

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — One person was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in Englewood Saturday, police said.

According to the Englewood Police Department, a person suffering from being stabbed was picked up on the 5100 block of South Delaware Street and taken to a hospital. The area where the person was located is just south of West Belleview Avenue and a few blocks west of Broadway.

The victim’s condition is unknown. A suspect was located near West Grand Avenue and South Elati Street.

EPD is expected to release more information about the incident later Saturday night.