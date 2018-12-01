Maggie Long remembered on 1-year anniversary of her disappearance, death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CONIFER, Colo. -- The memory of Maggie Long lives on inside the lobby of the Venue Theatre Company in Conifer. It's where her loved ones have decided to honor and remember her one year after her still-unsolved disappearance and death.

It lives on through her own words which are framed on the wall.

Long’s friend and fellow performer Hannah Osincup is the first-ever recipient of the Maggie Long award, which will continue to be given to those who embody the Bailey girl’s spirit.

Inside this quaint space, that spirit settles in everywhere one goes, including the second seat in the second row that now bears her name.

It's where Osincup and other young actors have decided to reflect on the first anniversary of Long's death.

But there is less sadness around here because, as Long said, “The show of life must go on.”