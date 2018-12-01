Harvard graduate student told to move out of apartment for owning legal guns

BOSTON — A graduate student at Harvard University was told to move out of her apartment after her roommates discovered her legally owned guns, according to Fox News.

24-year-old Leyla Pirnie, from Alabama, told conservative news site the Washington Free Beacon her version of what happened when her roommates searched for her firearms:

“When I asked them why they were in my room to begin with, they each came up with completely contradicting stories (none of which made any sense), but one comment struck me in particular: ‘We saw that you had a MAGA hat and come on, you’re from Alabama… so we just kind of assumed that you had something,'” she told the news site. “I asked why they didn’t just call me and ask me before intruding. One of the girls responded that fear took over her body and she felt compelled to search my room until she found proof… I cannot make this up.”

The Free Beacon also reported that the woman’s landlord asked her to move out of the apartment because she made her roommates uncomfortable.

“Since it’s clear that Leyla wants to keep her firearms, it would be best for all parties if she finds another place to live,” landlord Dave Lewis, said in an email obtained by the site.

Davis then contacted police to ensure the firearms were legal. Police agreed to do so and found that the guns were in compliance with Massachusetts laws. Moreover, Pirnie told the Free Beacon that she is trained in the proper handling and use of firearms.

The Free Beacon said Davis reportedly explained the situation to Pirnie and her father, saying that either Pirnie or her roommates would have to move out. He suggested that Pirnie leave because otherwise, she may be at risk of being responsible for the entire apartment’s rent.

“Not only is this a blatant violation of my privacy, but it’s also a violation of my rights,” Pirnie told the site.