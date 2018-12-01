× Cool and windy Saturday, snow by Sunday

Seasonal temperatures will remain for Saturday, as highs reach the mid-40s by the afternoon hour. Strong wind gusts will be possible across the Front Range, with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Expect a gradual increase in cloud cover across the state, with snow showers possible for both the mountains and far northeastern plains, where a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect.

Cloudy conditions will remain overnight as temperatures drop into the low 20s. A few flurries can’t be ruled out, but a better chance for snow showers will arrive midday Sunday and into the afternoon hours. Overall, this storm looks to bring the highest snowfall totals of 2-4″ for the eastern plains. Expect under 2″ in the Denver metro area, with an additional 1-3″ for the mountains. Temperatures will be significantly cooler to end our weekend, barely making it out of the 20s for highs.

A few morning flurries early on Monday can’t be ruled out, but we’ll dry out through the day as highs reach the low 30s to kick off the work week. Expect a cloudy and cool week, with highs staying in the 30s through Friday. Our next storm system looks to impact the Front Range on Friday as snow will be possible.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.