Colorado officials remember former President George H.W. Bush

DENVER, Colo. — Colorado’s elected officials offered condolences Saturday on the death of former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at the age of 94.

Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings starting immediately for 30 days to honor the former president, as ordered by President Donald Trump.

The nation will observe a national day of mourning on Wednesday. The former president will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda from Monday evening through Wednesday morning.

“President Bush lived each day with courage,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “He never flinched from a tough decision, and every day as president brought honor and dignity to the office and the country. He left a lasting legacy on the importance of civility in politics.”

More elected officials and those who had served with Bush took to social media to remember him:

President George H.W. Bush led a long, successful and beautiful life. Whenever I was with him I saw his absolute joy for life and true pride in his family. His accomplishments were great from beginning to end. He was a truly wonderful man and will be missed by all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2018

To President George H.W. Bush: well done you good and faithful servant. Thank you for your decades of service to this great cause of America. — Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) December 1, 2018

George H.W. Bush was a true public servant: thoughtful, patriotic, and committed to our nation’s leadership in the world. He led with dignity, cherishing country and family above all else. He will be greatly missed. — Michael Bennet (@SenBennetCO) December 1, 2018

My condolences to the Bush family. President H.W. Bush had a love for the country that extended far beyond his presidency. — Rep. Jared Polis (@RepJaredPolis) December 1, 2018

Meeting President Bush in 1989. “How’s that Polish Desk,”. He asked. what a legacy of accomplishment he left. A great American. pic.twitter.com/gFlRU8JkDc — Christopher R. Hill (@ambchrishill) December 1, 2018