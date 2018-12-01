Colorado officials remember former President George H.W. Bush
DENVER, Colo. — Colorado’s elected officials offered condolences Saturday on the death of former President George H.W. Bush, who died Friday at the age of 94.
Gov. John Hickenlooper ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings starting immediately for 30 days to honor the former president, as ordered by President Donald Trump.
The nation will observe a national day of mourning on Wednesday. The former president will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda from Monday evening through Wednesday morning.
“President Bush lived each day with courage,” Hickenlooper said in a statement. “He never flinched from a tough decision, and every day as president brought honor and dignity to the office and the country. He left a lasting legacy on the importance of civility in politics.”
More elected officials and those who had served with Bush took to social media to remember him: