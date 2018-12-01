Chilly temperatures, light snowfall arrive Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Saturday's high temperature of 44 degrees in Denver felt warm compared to the cloudy and cold weather on Friday. More cold and cloudy weather will move in Sunday with a chance of snow.

Denver will start out dry on Sunday with light snow moving in during the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will drop to the mid 30s with mostly cloudy skies and less wind than Saturday.

Chilly temps, cloudy skies, and light snowfall will return to Denver for Sunday #cowx pic.twitter.com/LRyJejqkkt — Jessica Lebel (@JessicaLebelWX) December 2, 2018

This storm isn't expected to bring big impacts to Colorado. Snow totals will stay under a half of an inch on the Front Range with a few inches possible in the mountains and on the northeast Plains.

Drier weather moves in on Monday with cold temperatures around 32 degrees.

Temperatures will stay in the 30s the rest of the week in Denver. There is a slight chance for a light snow shower on Thursday and Friday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.