33 new electric-vehicle charging stations coming to Colorado

DENVER — Thirty-three new electric-vehicle charging stations will soon be built in Colorado, Governor John Hickenlooper announced Thursday.

A $10.33 million grant through the Colorado Energy Office was given to ChargePoint to construct the 33 fast-charging stations on a number of Colorado’s main transportation corridors.

The governor’s office said the program will help ease intra- and interstate travel for electric-vehicle owners.

“Fast-charging stations give EV drivers the confidence to reliably travel to all corners of the state,” said Governor John Hickenlooper through a statement. “The future of EV travel in Colorado is bright thanks to this new partnership with ChargePoint.”

The stations will not be limited to the urban corridor. According to public-interest foundation CoPIRG, about 10 of the stations will be located along the Front Range, four will be located on the eastern Plains and the remaining stations will be built in a number of mountain and Western Slope communities, including Durango, Craig and Salida.

CoPIRG also said the funding for the program is provided by part of a $68 million settlement reached with Volkwagen after the car manufacturer’s emission-cheating scandal.

The governor’s office called ChargePoint a “national leader” in electric-vehicle charging.

“The transition to electric mobility is upon us, and pioneering states like Colorado are leading the way by supporting a broad charging network that enables long distance electric travel,” said ChargePoint President and CEO Pasquale Romano in Thursday’s media release. “We share the State of Colorado’s vision of a cleaner, more sustainable electric mobility future, and we look forward to working with the Colorado Energy Office to expand EV charging in the state.”