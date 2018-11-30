Wave of snow arrives along Front Range for evening commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The next wave of moisture arrives in Colorado on Friday with snow for the mountains and a little for the Front Range by the evening commute.

It will be dry on Friday morning in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins, then increasing clouds by the afternoon with snow arriving by the commute.

Only 0-1 inch of snow accumulation is expected with highs only reaching near 40 degrees.

The mountains can expect 1-4 inches of snow on Friday and another 1-2 inches overnight into Saturday. Another 1-2 inches will fall on Sunday into Monday with the final wave of snow.

Highs largely will be in the teens and 20s. It will be windy on Saturday above treeline with gusts of 30-65 mph.

On Saturday across the Front Range, expect a few flurries, otherwise there will be partly cloudy skies and highs in the 30s.

On Sunday across the Front Range, expect a dry morning, then a small wave of snow arrives in the evening continuing into Monday morning.

Only 0-1 inch of accumulation is expected for the Monday morning commute. Highs on Sunday will be in the 30s and only in the 20s on Monday with overnight lows near 10.

It will be dry on Tuesday.

