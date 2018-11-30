× Teen driver hits elderly woman standing on Federal Boulevard median in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 74-year-old woman was seriously injured after the 17-year-old driver of a truck hit her in the median of Federal Boulevard on Friday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.

The accident happened about 6:45 a.m. near Stratford Lakes Drive and Federal Boulevard, three blocks north of West 112th Avenue, police said.

The woman, who was not identified, was hit after the 17-year-old male driver was making a left turn onto northbound Federal, police said.

The woman was standing in the painted median. She is expected to survive.

No citations have been issued. The teen stayed at the accident location and is cooperating with police.

Federal Boulevard was closed between 112th Avenue and 120th Avenue for the investigation but has since reopened.