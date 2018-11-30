Rodent droppings are trouble for restaurants getting Report Card ‘Fs’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Every week, FOX31 and Channel 2 looks at health inspections at restaurants in metro Denver and along the Front Range.

Grind Kitchen + Watering Hole

The restaurant in Denver failed our report card with 18 critical violations in its last two surprise health department inspection in October and April. The inspector's findings last month included:

Roaches and roach egg sacks

Rodent droppings and flies

A bartender touched ice for a drink with bare hands

The owner told FOX31 he doesn't want to talk about the mistakes. Inspectors returned to the restaurant twice to ensure the violations were corrected.

Grind Kitchen + Watering Hole is at 300 Fillmore Street in Denver.

Great Wall Super Buffet

The buffet in Lakewood scored 10 critical violations during a health inspection in October. The mistakes included:

Rodent droppings in the empty buffet area

An insect sticky trap was stored next to cabbage

Raw chicken was stored over oysters

Mashed potatoes and vegetables were tossed for not being held hot enough, which can make you sick

The restaurant did not return our requests for comment, so we stopped by. "Have you guys done anything to correct the violations," Erika Gonzalez asked. An employee told us they couldn't talk and asked us to leave.

A Jefferson County health inspector gave the restaurant at 3215 South Wadsworth Boulevard the all clear on October 17.

Biju's Little Curry Shop, Tennyson Street in Denver

The "A" of the week goes to Biju's Little Curry Shop which received two perfect inspections in a row. This location is at 4279 Tennyson Street in Denver.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Check your favorite restaurants